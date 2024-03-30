Reactivate talent development programme in welfare institutions - Nancy

KUCHING: Talent Development Programme, especially that involving children in Social Welfare Department institutions, needs to be reactivated, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that through such a programme, welfare institutions can identify the ability and hidden talent of children, in addition to helping them build their self-confidence.

“We need to explore their talents, if they have a talent and expertise, Insha-Allah they can be independent and have a career based on their interest,” she told reporters after attending the ‘Tautan Kasih Ramadan’ event at Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah here today.

Speaking at the function, Nancy said her ministry is very concerned with the needs of targeted groups, particularly those involving children and senior citizens.

“Various programmes need to be held and activated to enable them to interact and enjoy the protection and care that they deserve in line with the National Policy on Children, Child Act 2001 and National Policy on Older Persons.

“The cooperation of various parties, be it individuals, private sector, non-governmental organisations, (or) corporate sector is very crucial in us achieving the country’s aspirations, especially in terms of social and welfare,” she said.

She added that by dedicating a little time and energy and providing mental as well as spiritual support, one can bring happiness to the children and residents in both of these institutions.