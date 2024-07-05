Religious Leaders Conference 2024: Fostering greater cooperation, better understanding

PETALING JAYA: The International Conference of Religious Leaders 2024 that kicks off this morning is hoped to open broader avenues towards cooperation and better understanding among religious leaders and followers in the future.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the conference could serve as the foundation for a more harmonious and stronger unity among communities of diverse religions, ethnicities and cultures.

“Consensus among religious leaders in addressing extremist and radical actions, as well as rejecting all forms of persecution, oppression, violence and warfare, will establish security and peace in society.

“It is hoped that this conference will achieve the set objectives,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the conference, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohd Na’im said the participation of religious leaders, politicians and academics from around the world demonstrated that religious diversity is not a barrier to sitting together to realise unity and harmony in society.

“The objectives outlined through the conference themed ‘Unity Within Diversity’ are to mobilise the efforts of religious and political leaders to highlight the pivotal role of religion in promoting peace and resolving conflicts.

“And to strengthen solidarity and respect among diverse peoples and cultures while addressing challenges and combating violence, intolerance and racial discrimination,” he said.

According to Mohd Na’im, during the conference, jointly organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Muslim World League (MWL), all participants will explore methods of fruitful cooperation to promote civilisational dialogue, as well as love and peace among the peoples of the region.

“The conference will also highlight the practical aspects of the historic Charter of Makkah through initiatives that can contribute to education, humanitarian aid and development.

“The conference will also emphasise noble religious values and shared human principles aimed at achieving informed citizenship,” he said.

Present at the event were Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Mariano Assanami Sabino Lopes and MWL secretary-general and Organisation of Muslim Scholars chairman Sheikh Dr Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Also in attendance were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.