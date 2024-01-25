Religious teacher held for hurting adoptive mother

KUALA LUMPUR: A religious teacher was arrested for allegedly assaulting his adoptive mother and inflicting injuries on her on Jan 19.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the teacher for Al-Quran Class and ‘Fardhu Ain’ (KAFA) classes was arrested at 12.30 pm yesterday after he came to give a statement at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD).

He said in the incident at about noon at a residence in the Sungai Sering Ukay Indah People’s Housing Project here, the 28-year-old man lashed out at his 76-year-old adoptive mother, because he was irked that she was often badgering him for money to cover kitchen expenses.

“A medical officer’s examination at the Ampang Hospital found that the woman, who adopted the man since birth, suffered injuries to the soft tissue of her head and abdomen,” he said today.

Mohd Azam said the man, who has a past criminal record, was on remand for four days until this Sunday (Jan 28) for the case to be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act.

In another case, Mohd Azam said police arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday (Jan 23) for impersonating an officer of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and trying to cash a mosque cheque.

Mohd Azam said in the incident at 2 pm last Friday, the suspect presented himself as an MACC officer before ordering the treasurer of a mosque in Ampang Jaya to show the chequebook for a review because he claimed there was a problem in the mosque’s financial management.

“After checking it, the man left while at 3 pm, the treasurer received a call from the bank inquiring about a man who tried to cash a cheque for RM30,000 but which was rejected. The treasurer later found that a leaf of the chequebook was missing after it was examined by the suspect,” he said.

According to him, the jobless man was then arrested at 1.35 pm at the Ampang Jaya IPD Criminal Investigation Division office and remanded for four days until Jan 27 to assist in the investigation under Section 170 of the Penal Code, which is for impersonation of a civil servant. - Bernama