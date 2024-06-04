Remand for contractor in fatal hit-and-run accident involving teen brothers

IPOH: A contractor, believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident causing the deaths of two teen brothers, at Kilometre 38.9 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar, has been remanded for four days.

Sungai Siput district police chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said the man, in his 50s, has been remanded from today to next Tuesday.

“The contractor was remanded at the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) this morning to help in further investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The accident happened yesterday at 7.12 am when both victims, aged 13 and 17, were on their way to school on their Honda EX5 motorcycle.

In the incident, a four-wheel drive from the direction of Kuala Kangsar to Ipoh, suddenly made a right turn towards Taman Desa Salak, thus colliding with the victims’ motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction.