The Malaysia China Welfare Advisory Society has called for the visa-free policy between Malaysia and China to be made permanent. Its vice-president Teh Choon Jin said the tourism industry will benefit immensely from a permanent visa-free policy as Malaysia has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals from China since the temporary initiation of the policy in December last year. (Pic) There has been an increase in tourists from China following the temporary visa waiver. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN