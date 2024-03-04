Report any social media accounts misusing name of King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been urged to report to the respective social media platforms any accounts that misuse the name of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah the Queen of Malaysia, or the Johor Royal Family.

According to a post shared on His Majesty’s official Facebook page, impersonation and misuse of identities are violations of the law, and appropriate action must be taken based on the stipulated rules and regulations.

Attached with the post was a screenshot of a Facebook account under the name ‘Ibrahim Ibni Allmarhumm’ which has been confirmed to be a fake account impersonating the King.