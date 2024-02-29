RM78.73 mln spent on MADANI Medical Scheme so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s decision to refocus the MADANI Medical Scheme on only 10 districts as in phase one of the scheme started on Monday after taking into account the sustainability of the government’s current financial funding, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said this was in view of the government having spent RM78.73 million of the RM100 million allocation to date for the medical scheme, with RM21.3 million remaining.

Dzulkefly said with this expenditure estimate, the allocation for the scheme, which was launched on June 15, is expected to be used up by April.

“Thus in formulating any health policy, it must meet better, more sustainable health outcomes and with bigger and longer term funding,“ he said.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) regarding the government’s justification to continue the scheme in 10 selected districts only when the Ministry of Health (MOH) received an allocation of RM100 million in the Budget 2024 to improve the medical scheme.

ProtectHealth Corporation (ProtectHealth) in a statement on February 27 said that the 10 districts are the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; Gombak, Hulu Langat, Petaling Jaya, Klang (Selangor); Johor Bahru (Johor); Kinta (Perak); Northeast (Penang Island); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuching (Sarawak).

Dzulkefly said based on past expenditure and current projections, the estimated expenditure per week in 10 districts in phase one of the MADANI Medical Scheme is RM1.7 million and the government is expected to need RM12 million to RM15 million per week if it wants to implement it nationwide.

He said previously, this scheme had been expanded to 11 more districts through the second phase, namely Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Seremban, Kuantan, Melaka Tengah, Perlis, and Seberang Perai Tengah on August 8.

However, he said that since February 26, the MADANI Medical Scheme has concentrated its operations by focusing on 10 districts (phase one) for the purpose of strengthening and streamlining the operation of the medical scheme since the congestion at the MOH facilities in other districts has decreased.

In order to achieve the objective of reducing congestion, he said MoH initiatives including the implementation of extended hours at identified health clinics and the MADANI Medical Scheme will be adjusted from time to time based on developments and needs.

The B40 group who receive Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) can get free treatment for minor illnesses at private medical clinics (GP) registered under the MADANI Medical Scheme. - Bernama