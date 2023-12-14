Road closures for Penang Bridge International Marathon this weekend

GEORGE TOWN: There will be several road closures and diversions in Penang this Sunday in conjunction with the Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) from Saturday (Dec 16) to Sunday (Dec 17).

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the 42-kilometre race would pass through Persiaran Bayan Indah, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, the Penang Bridge and Perai.

“The road closures and diversions will be carried out in stages from 11 pm on Saturday (Dec 16) until 10 am the following day. The public is advised to obey the instructions by traffic police and plan their journey,“ he said in a statement today.

For the Timur Laut district, the roads that will be closed are the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, from the Sungai Pinang Junction to Bayan Indah Road and from Georgetown to Bayan Lepas and the Penang Bridge, he said.

He said for the Barat Daya district, the road closures would involve the Quensbay area and the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway heading to Georgetown.

All vehicles heading to the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) and Batu Maung will be diverted to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

Khaw said in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, vehicles heading to the island from the North-South Expressway would be diverted to the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge.

He advised motorists intending to travel through the affected during the period to plan their journey and use alternative roads to reach their destinations.

“Those who want to watch or participate in PBIM are advised to park their vehicles in the area provided by the organiser or to use the public transport system to avoid congestion,” he said.

It is learned that more than 20,000 people have registered for the race, which is divided into three categories - the full marathon (42km), the half marathon (21km) and Open/Junior (10km). -Bernama