Rosyam Nor to inspire Selangor entrepreneurs as PKNS Ambassador

SHAH ALAM: Besides star power, the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has appointed celebrity Datuk Rosyam Nor (pix) as Brand Ambassador of PKNS effective Dec 1, 2023, for his off-screen success as an entrepreneur.

PKNS deputy chief executive officer (corporate) Suhaimi Kasdon presented the letter of appointment as PKNS Entrepreneurial Ambassador to Rosyam Nor at the PKNS headquarters here today.

Suhaimi said the selection of the famous drama actor was not only because of his big name in the entertainment industry but also for his extensive hands-on experience of almost 20 years in the field of entrepreneurship as an agro film producer and in retail sales.

Rosyam Nor became the first celebrity to open a supermart in 2018, selling ‘affordable goods in an atmosphere of luxury’ in Setiawangsa.

“His appointment as our ambassador is seen to be able to create an impact in promoting the entrepreneurial activities carried out by the (PKNS’) Entrepreneur Development Division (BPU) for entrepreneurs in Selangor and throughout the country.

“Since the use of social media is very active among the community today, the role of this entrepreneurship ambassador is to be a ‘crowd-puller’ (a celeb influencer) for his ardent followers to ‘Like’, in addition to making announcements about programmes organised by BPU through platforms such as newspapers, radio, leaflets, physical briefings and even in other digital platforms,” Suhaimi said during the ceremony of handing over the appointment letter today.

He said the appointment of an ambassador was also symbolic for the PKNS through the BPU to continue designing activities for entrepreneurs across the country to help them develop business start-ups.

“Various new programmes will be drawn up besides the improvement of existing programmes in order to ensure that all the initiatives implemented are able to meet the needs of today’s entrepreneurs in order to create a viable, competitive and resilient society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rosyam Nor expressed his gratitude to PKNS for appointing him as an ambassador and said he will work with the corporation to play an important role in creating a holistic and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in the development of the entrepreneurial sector, especially in Selangor.

“With my appointment, they can use me as someone who walks the talk because I too was raised from a background of hardship, but progressed to become an entrepreneur after starting out as an actor.

“I hope my colourful experience will inspire PKNS entrepreneurs as well as others out there, to realise that if they want success, there are no obstacles because (PKNS) is always ready to give a leg-up to entrepreneurs through programmes and seminars being implemented,” he said. -Bernama