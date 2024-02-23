Sabah Custom thwarts attempt to smuggle 205 kg drugs worth RM6.85m

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department foiled an attempt to smuggle 205 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM6.85 million into the country by courier service.

Sabah Zone Customs Assistant Director-General Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman attributed the success to intelligence work and information from the Customs Department’s Operations Combat Team (COBRA), leading to a raid at a courier company's premises in Penampang at 9.10 am last Feb 15.

He said the raiding team, which also included personnel from the Enforcement branch of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, found 15 boxes suspected of containing drugs.

Further examination of the boxes using a drug detection device found they contained Methamphetamine, he told a press conference here today.

He said no arrest had been made so far, but efforts were being made to trace the sender and receiver.

The modus operandi was to send the box containing the drug to the address of the courier company, where it would be picked up, he said.

Mohd Nasir said the investigation so far also found that the package had been sent via air cargo from Kuala Lumpur.

He called for public cooperation to help JKDM fight smuggling activities by contacting the nearest Customs office or 1-800-88-8855. -Bernama