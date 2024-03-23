Schools at locations with level one hot weather status advised to suspend activities outside classroom

PUTRAJAYA: Schools at locations with level one hot weather status, or recording temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, are advised to suspend all activities outside the classroom temporarily.

Health director-general Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said that if the weather status changes to a ‘heat wave’ status, the Ministry of Education (MOE) can take the necessary action, including school closure as contained in its Guidelines for the Closure of Educational Institutions.

Other documents that lay out the action plan for managing heat waves are the 2016 Heat Wave Action Plan and the 2021 Heat Wave Health Risk Management Action Plan by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Heatwave status refers to daily maximum temperatures above 37 degrees Celsius.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said prolonged exposure to hot weather can be harmful to health, especially to high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

“School students are among the groups at high risk of getting the effects of health problems because of exposure to hot weather due to physiological factors and lack of water intake,“ he said.

As such, the MOH advises parents to ensure that children drink enough water and for those who are fasting, it is recommended that they drink enough water during “sahur” (predawn meal) and “iftar” (breaking of fast).

According to a report by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) yesterday, Perlis has experienced heatwaves since March 19, while most parts in Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Pokok Sena, Kota Setar, Kuala Muda, Pendang, Sik, Baling) and part of Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta) experienced level one hot weather.

MET Malaysia also forecasts dry and hot weather with temperatures of above 35 degrees Celsius to continue in most places in the Peninsula and Sabah until April 2024.