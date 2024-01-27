Senior citizen loses RM228,000 to cryptocurrency investment scam

SEREMBAN: A senior citizen lost RM228,000 after being duped into investing in a cryptocurrency investment scam which promised lucrative returns.

Nilai Police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the victim, in his early 60s, claimed to have been added to a Telegram group by an individual last October and encouraged to invest in the cryptocurrency via the ACCERX Hong Kong platform.

“The victim initially invested RM8,000 and made a profit of MR15,000.

“The man was then encouraged to increase his total investment to RM228,000 via 13 transactions to nine different accounts,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim realised he had been duped when he could not withdraw his investment after being told that he was involved in money laundering activities and he then lodged a police report yesterday.

Abdul Malik said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama