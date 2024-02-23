SESB lodges police report over power theft in Tawau

TAWAU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) today lodged a police report on electricity theft at Kampung Hidayat Batu 4, Jalan Apas here, resulting in losses of RM183,156 monthly.

SESB chairman Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the illegal electricity connection posed a threat to public safety, including the risk of fire and electrocution.

He said apart from the police, the Sabah Energy Commission will also investigate and prosecute such rampant crime in the village.

“Our inspection today is firstly to assess the suitability of the Independent Power Distributor (IPD) in the village.

“However, during our visit, we discovered illegal connections in almost every house. We have reported the matter to the police. SESB will not compromise on this matter,“ he said in a statement today.

Madius urged the public to report similar offences to the police as electricity theft contributes to power supply disruptions in Sabah. -Bernama