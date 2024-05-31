Seven cases of fast food restaurants defaced by boycott-related grafitti recorded in Selangor

SEPANG: The Selangor police have recorded seven cases of fast food restaurants defaced with boycott-related graffiti associated to the Palestinian-Israel conflict in the state from May 28 to yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said four cases were in Sungai Buloh, two in Petaling Jaya and one in Kajang.

“In Sungai Buloh and Petaling Jaya, the suspect had defaced the premises with foul words while in Kajang, Israel flags were pasted on the premises,” he said in a media conference here today, adding that a married couple had been arrested on suspicions of pasting the Israel flags in Kajang yesterday.

“The couple were arrested this morning and the police seized their clothes and vehicle used when they committed the act,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code.

He added that police were investigating whether the couple, who have been remanded for a day today, were linked to other cases in the state.

“So far, the pattern seems different as the other cases had graffiti or spray paint but they were pasting flags,” Hussien said, adding that the police were taking the cases seriously and reminded the public not to commit illegal acts.