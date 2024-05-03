Shabery: New code of ethics in line with needs of world of journalism

KUALA LUMPUR: The new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists coincides with the dynamic needs of the world of journalism in line with the passage of time and technological challenges as well as the journalist’s important role as the voice of the people.

Former communications and multimedia minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (pix) said it is also seen as a more balanced and relevant guideline in helping media practitioners produce news that can contribute to nation building.

He believes this code of ethics, which has been updated for the first since 1989 and worked with the principle of supporting the Federal Constitution, can deliver a way of news reporting that is capable of fostering harmony and national unity.

“This code of ethics requires industry players to conduct their duties in a professional and ethical way. I see it positively as a starting point to strengthen a journalist’s career in the face of rapid technological changes on all media platforms,“ ​​he told Bernama.

On Feb 20, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil launched the new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, which outlines eight main journalistic ethics, including journalists’ responsibilities to represent a diverse society, being transparent, having integrity and acting fairly in conveying information.

The code also emphasises reporting that is not influenced by personal interests; validity and accuracy of information; and journalists must respect the privacy and confidentiality of sources.

Additionally, journalists must also understand relevant laws, acts and policies related to the scope of their duties and give priority to improving their journalistic skills continuously.

Shabery, who is also a former information minister, congratulated all parties who implemented the new code of ethics and hoped that the journalists’ fraternity would continue to contribute greatly to the country.

Meanwhile, another former communications and multimedia minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak was reported to have said that the code, among others, would play a significant role in combating the dissemination of false information and spread of fake news.

He said launching the new version of the code was crucial in the light of increasing new media platforms which had been ignoring the ethics in reporting.

Salleh, who is also a former Sabah chief minister, stressed that the availability of the code of ethics such as this, would guide the media in upholding professionalism and integrity as well as places them (the media) as a trustworthy source of news and information for the public. -Bernama