Significant efforts by Unity Government to support Indian community - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil stated that the Unity government has made significant efforts to support the Indian community, including upgrading Tamil schools, ensuring the welfare of students, as well as providing assistance through the Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA).

Fahmi, who is also the Unity government spokesman, added that some government-linked companies have agreed to employ 1,000 workers from the Indian community through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

He concurred with former Klang MP Charles Santiago’s call for Indian political leaders to set aside disagreements and focus on resolving community issues during the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

“Let’s set aside political differences and work together to address issues effectively for all races and religions. However, if there are marginalised groups, we must work diligently (to support them),“ he told reporters after the inauguration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Office last night.

Fahmi also highlighted that the Prime Minister’s appointment of P. Prabakaran as chairman of the MITRA Special Task Force Committee aims to rejuvenate efforts in addressing issues within the Indian community and safeguarding their welfare.

He then said that the opening of the PH office is a step towards capturing the Putrajaya Parliamentary seat.

He stressed the importance for PH to intensify efforts, not only in supporting the local community but also in comprehending the intricacies of their lives and amplifying their voices.