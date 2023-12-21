Signify Malaysia lights up Orang Asli village

TROLAK (PERAK): Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) has illuminated the Orang Asli village in Sungai Jentong near here with solar lighting solutions as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, which focuses on providing lighting accessibility to communities in need.

Signify began touching base with the village, nestled in the outskirts here with a population of 380 residents, in early September to survey the area and listen to the villagers’ safety concerns at night due to limited access to electricity and lighting. To help address their concerns, the global lighting provider company installed its solar lighting solutions in key areas such as main roads and communal spaces.

Signify also provided LED light bulbs for the interior and exterior of each household in replacement of the fluorescent light bulbs many villagers still use. The LED bulbs provided are more durable with a longer lifespan and higher lumen output as well as less energy consumption.

Signify’s total sponsorship including the installation of the solar lighting solutions and LED light bulbs amounted to a total of RM85,400. Apart from the lighting installations, it also distributed a kind donation of essential items and treated the villagers to lunch.

“Being at the forefront of the lighting industry, we are honored to be able to contribute our expertise towards the betterment of communities in need by providing them with the gift of light. “We hope that our solar lights will greatly benefit the Orang Asli community and to do more CSR initiatives like this in the future, so that we can continue to illuminate the lives of those in need for a better world,” said Signify Malaysia CEO Sukanto Aich .

In line with the country’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), Signify is committed to expedite Malaysia’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy usage while aiding communities in need by providing access to sustainable lighting which helps increase productivity and ensure the villagers’ safety at night .

“The welfare of the villagers is of utmost importance and we believe that this project will significantly impact the lives of those living here, providing us with access to sustainable energy and lighting. We appreciate Signify’s efforts towards enhancing the safety of the villagers at night,” said Asmah Pejajah, a community leader at the Orang Asli village.

This CSR project is also aligned with Signify’s Brighter Lives, Better World campaign in encouraging the adoption of LED and solar lightings in building infrastructures and cities, as part of a more sustainable development towards a better future for all.