SISPAA has positive impact on management of complaints - Ab Rauf

ALOR GAJAH: The expansion of the digitalisation of the public service delivery system to the people through the Melaka government’s public complaints management system (SISPAA) continues to have a positive impact on the management of complaints in the state.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof said the effectiveness of the system’s usage had exceeded 60 per cent, compared to the conventional system where the people had to queue up to present their woes.

“As of Dec 1, the state government’s SISPAA received 12,650 complaints, of which 12,171 or 96.2 per cent have been solved.

“Only 479 or 3.8 per cent of the cases have yet to be solved and this shows a positive trend on the public’s transition to the digitalisation system, which is seen as more effective and practical in terms of time and energy,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after the launch of the Melaka Government Meet the People Day for the Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency here today.

He said that throughout the two days of the Meet the People session, the state government received 331 complaints, with 296 solved.

Elaborating, he said that from next year, the Meet the People session would be activated at all the parliamentary constituencies in the state on a rotating basis.

“The Masjid Tanah parliamentary constituency is the first to hold it outside of Melaka town and, after this, we will move to Jasin, Alor Gajah and Tangga Batu.

“This is a platform for the state government to hear and delve directly into the people’s problems at the grassroots level and help solve them within the stipulated period, which is 14 days,” he said. - Bernama