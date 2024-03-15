Siti Maimunah 'Kuih Viral Bajet RM1' sells 20 varieties during Ramadan

KOTA BHARU: Every Ramadan, trader Siti Maimunah Deraman, 64, will sell over 20 varieties of kuih-muih in Kampung Tanjong Baru, close to Pantai Cahaya Bulan here at RM1 a packet.

She said her stall known as 'Kuih Viral Bajet RM1' provides kuih-muih such as onde-onde, kuih puteri mandi, kek batik and kuih butir nangka.

“The kuih-muih is handmade by me, and my children assist me,“ she said when met by reporters here today.

“In one day, I sell 300 to 500 packets. and indeed we sell the kuih-muih at cheaper prices because I want to help the villagers while giving charity.”

The mother of eight said the original idea to sell 'budget' kuih-muih arose during the fasting month when the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“At that time, my family did not know what to do and we felt bored, so we decided to make and sell kuih-muih during Ramadan...doing business while doing charity too.

“We begin making the kuih-muih at noon and place them at the stall at 3.30 pm. Alhamdulillah, the public’s response is still encouraging,“ she added. -Bernama