Vision Pro slashes production

PRODUCTION volume of the Vision Pro has reportedly been slashed nearly in half, with the original plan for 800,000 units being reduced to between 400,000 to 450,000 units. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the call to reduce production was made before the headset goes on sale in markets beyond the US.
This decision made by Apple was likely due to demand in the US being much lower than the company’s projections. The abysmal performance of the Vision Pro could also likely affect Apple’s planned update for the headset in 2025.
Apple’s Vision Pro was released two months ago and immediately sold out. It is safe to assume that following the uptick in sales to social media influencers and YouTube creators passed, the demand for the expensive mixed reality (MR) headset plummeted.
The headset’s high price point of US$3,499 (RM16,691) is very much the biggest factor in the lack of interest by the general US population. Unlike how other Apple products, despite being exorbitantly priced, can still be an impulse purchase, the Vision Pro’s price proves that brand loyalty by the common Apple user has its limits.
Another likely reason may be rooted in how the Vision Pro is not an ergonomic piece of technology. Even if it is a tech marvel in some sense, the device is huge. It is not something like an iPhone or an iPad that can conveniently go in and outside of a pocket or a bag. There is also the element of danger in lugging around something that costs almost RM17,000 on your head in public.