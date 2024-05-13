Vision Pro slashes production

PRODUCTION volume of the Vision Pro has reportedly been slashed nearly in half, with the original plan for 800,000 units being reduced to between 400,000 to 450,000 units. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the call to reduce production was made before the headset goes on sale in markets beyond the US.

This decision made by Apple was likely due to demand in the US being much lower than the company’s projections. The abysmal performance of the Vision Pro could also likely affect Apple’s planned update for the headset in 2025.

Apple’s Vision Pro was released two months ago and immediately sold out. It is safe to assume that following the uptick in sales to social media influencers and YouTube creators passed, the demand for the expensive mixed reality (MR) headset plummeted.