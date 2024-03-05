Socso to hold roadshows on SKSSR contribution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will hold roadshows nationwide to provide information on the Housewives’ Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) to company employees and women from the B40 group.

Socso Committee on the SKSSR chairman Kasthuri Patto said that the first seven sessions (May 6,7 and 13, July 2, 12 18 and 23) will be held at Wisma Perkeso, Kuala Lumpur and will involve private sector employers, statutory bodies, government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations and other institutions.

She said that the roadshows are being implemented following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Socso and Yayasan Kebajikan Negara Malaysia (YKNM) on March 14, regarding income tax exemption under Section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

She added that the roadshows are expected to provide a better understanding of more comprehensive social protection through SKSSR specifically for female workers and wives of workers with a tax exemption for the B40, or M40 women category.

“The roadshow will also be extended to Socso offices nationwide to ensure comprehensive awareness and understanding of this initiative,” she said in a press conference today.

Thus far, she said that 10 companies have participated in the tax exemption initiative for SKSSR contributions including Malayan Banking Berhad, Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Sime Darby Property and Lembaga Tabung Haji amounting to RM558,360 and benefiting 4,864 women in the B40 group.

She also said that as of April 21, a total of 253,794 women had contributed under the SKSSR and the cumulative amount of claims and interest payments to contributors from Jan 1, 2023, to April 15 this year was RM1,596,324.66.

She said the payment of benefits included permanent disability as many as 75 claims amounting to RM72,000; illness allowance (43 claims amounting to RM74,402.12); funeral benefits (441 claims amounting to RM824,214.55) and survivors’ pension (322 claims amounting to RM603,887.59)

Currently, Sarawak recorded the highest number of SKSSR registrations at 56,128, followed by Sabah (49,780), Selangor (16,867), Johor (16,588), Terengganu (16,348), Kelantan (15,489), Perak (15,397) and Penang (13,953), she said.

Kedah recorded 13,855 registrations, Negeri Sembilan (11,161), Pahang (9,154), Melaka (8,056) and Perlis (3,725) while the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan recorded 7,293 registrations.