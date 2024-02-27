SSP calls on Malaysians to participate in Mega Rally for Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian Solidarity Secretariat (SSP) is urging the people of Malaysia to join the Mega Rally for Palestine scheduled to take place this Saturday at Padang Merbuk here.

SSP spokesperson and social activist, Tian Chua (pix), said that they hope for the participation of all parties regardless of race, religion, background or political affiliation to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The issue of Palestine is an universal one. All political groups can join. It also reflects the unity of the Malaysian people to express a strong and united voice on this issue,“ he said at a press conference here today.

According to him, the gathering will assemble at 2 pm, starting from the Tabung Haji Mosque on Jalan Tun Razak, and they will march approximately 5.1 kilometres to the gathering location at Padang Merbuk.

He added that they are currently in the process of obtaining approval from authorities such as the police and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall to hold the rally.

Among the demands to be brought up at the rally include an immediate ceasefire and an end to the killings in Palestine.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7. -Bernama