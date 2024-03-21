Steven Sim: Do not hinder civil servants, impartial investigations assured

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim (pix) called on all parties, including political ones not to hinder, interfere or pressure civil servants in the course of carrying out their duties under any circumstances.

Sim, who was met after the Monthly Gathering of the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) here today, stated that if someone is confident they are innocent in any ongoing investigation, they need not worry.

He was addressing the claims by Alor Setar Member of Parliament Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden that the PAS-owned Islamic Early Childhood Education Centre (PASTI) is a voluntary organisation involving party members and does not involve an employer-worker relationship, thus it is not a business activity.

The claim was made after the circulation of a memo from the Department of Manpower Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) regarding statutory investigation orders against PASTI, as well as Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Teras Islam and Sekolah Menengah Integrasi Teras Islam for allegedly paying their staff below the minimum wage rate of RM1,500.

PASTI is a preschool education centre managed by the PASTI Department under the purview of the PAS Youth Council.

Sim expressed hope that the parties involved understand that when government departments initiate investigations, they are conducted impartially, without favour or pressure from any quarter.

“What we do is impartial; there is no discrimination, whether it’s a private company, government, or political parties. We are firm that workers’ rights must be safeguarded, and workers deserve their wages, even foreign workers,“ he emphasised.

“Our function is to uphold workers’ rights, and in this regard, I express gratitude to JTKSM for taking the initiative to act on complaints,“ he added.

In response to a supplementary question posed by Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading) during the recent Dewan Rakyat session, Sim affirmed that the government would maintain its stance of non-compromise with any employers, regardless of whether they are political parties or otherwise, and would enforce stringent measures in cases of workers’ rights violations.

Additionally, Sim noted that yesterday marked the culmination of his first 100 days in leadership at KESUMA.

He highlighted that throughout this period, several initiatives were implemented, such as reforming the Malaysian Industrial Court, launching the Vocational Training Incentive Program (Ilham), upholding workers’ rights, particularly regarding wages, and extending services provided by Perkeso.