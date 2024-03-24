Student caned for missing prayers, triggers police investigation

KUANTAN: Police are investigating an incident at a vocational college in Rompin involving a student who injured his back and right arm after his teacher allegedly caned him yesterday morning.

The 18-year-old victim was allegedly caned more than 10 times after being ordered to gather at 7.45am at the assembly area of the college dormitory along with several other students.

As reported by Buletin TV3, it is understood that the student was punished in front of other students for not attending tarawih prayers with his friends.

Rompin district police chief, deputy superintendent Nor Azman Yusof, said the victim came to make a report at the Rompin District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 5.33pm yesterday, accompanied by his aunt.

“The victim claimed that the teacher, who is also the dormitory warden, caned him and caused injuries on his back and right arm,“ he said.

Nor Azman said the case is being investigated under Section 324A of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury.