Student overcrowding issue at SK Cyberjaya being addressed - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The issue of student overcrowding at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Cyberjaya is being addressed through several measures, including student dispersal and the construction of a new SK Cyberjaya (2), expected to be completed by 2028.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that as a long-term solution, the SK Cyberjaya (2) project proposed in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Third Rolling Plan (RP3) has been approved and is currently in the procurement process.

“The new school will have 36 classrooms and other facilities according to the design-and-build concept to expedite the construction process. SK Cyberjaya (2) is expected to be completed by the year 2028,” the MOE said in a statement today.

Additionally, the ministry said that short-term solutions are also being implemented, including the dispersal of Year One pupils from SK Cyberjaya to nearby schools and the approval for the construction of 12 additional classroom cabins.

The statement said MOE also has other plans to address the issue of student overcrowding in Cyberjaya, which include the proposed construction of a new secondary school, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Cyberjaya (2) which will be applied this year under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) First Rolling Plan (RP1) 2026.

The land acquisition for the construction of the proposed SK Cyberjaya (3) will be applied under the 13MP RP2 in 2025.