Sultan Mizan calls on Muslims to enliven mosques during Ramadan

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (pix), has called on Muslims to enliven the atmosphere at mosques by performing solat fardhu (obligatory prayers) and Tarawih prayers (voluntary prayers) every night to welcome the month of Ramadan.

Sultan Mizan also encouraged mosques to host iftar programmes to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among Muslims.

“Increase the recitation of takbir (praising Allah) and tahmid (expressing gratitude to Allah), and engage in other acts of worship.

“Tadarus (Quran recital in groups) programme in mosques should be improved from time to time because it adds value for Muslims to draw closer to Allah SWT,” His Highness said in the Royal Address in conjunction with the Arrival of the Month of Ramadan.

Sultan Mizan also reminded Muslims to set an excellent example in preserving harmony and unity among the diverse communities in the state and country while striving to safeguard the sanctity of the religion preached by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). -Bernama