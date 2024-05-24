Sungai Bakap assemblyman dies

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff died at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) here at 1.38 this afternoon, Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff.

“The deceased’s family told me that his oxygen level was low and I stopped by the hospital before Friday Prayer. After that, I was informed by his family that the deceased breathed his last at 1.38 this afternoon,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nor Zamri, 54 of PAS was treated at HSJ’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for an inflammation in the stomach since the beginning of this month.

Nor Zambri who was also Nibong Tebal PAS president contested in the state election in last August against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose and won with a majority of 1,563 votes after securing 15,433 votes

