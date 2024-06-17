191 cases of Acute Gastroenteritis reported in Tenom

PETALING JAYA: A total of 191 cases of Acute Gastroenteritis (AGE) has been reported in Tenom, Sabah between June 2 and June 13.

According to Sabah health director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna, an increase in AGE cases which started from June 4 have been identified through ongoing surveillance.

Out of the 191 AGE cases, 154 cases received outpatient treatment, while 37 others were hospitalised.

Currently, 33 cases have been discharged, and four patients remain in stable condition in the hospital, as reported by New Straits Times.

According to him, following the outbreak, JKNS (Sabah State Health Department) activated control activities, including epidemiological investigations, laboratory work, environmental assessments, and health education for the cases and the public.

“Nineteen clinical samples were taken from hospitalised patients, with 16 samples testing positive for Rotavirus.”

He added that the suspected source of the infection is likely contaminated water, and environmental samples are being analysed to determine the exact cause.

The Sabah water department (JANS) have been informed to monitor the chlorination of treated water in the district.

Public are advised to maintain personal hygiene, cook food thoroughly, store food properly, use safe and clean water, and seek immediate treatment if experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea.



