Support ex-prisoner workforce reintegration to prevent recidivism - Ramanan

SUNGAI BULOH: Every organisation in the country is urged to offer former prisoners a second chance to reintegrate into the workforce with the goal to prevent recidivism.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, said the reincarceration of some former inmates is often attributed to society’s reluctance to extend them a second chance, a situation that he deemed unacceptable.

“The data indicates that around 17.6 per cent of ex-convicts return to prison because of limited job prospects or income stemming from societal and employer bias against their status as former inmates.

“They are frequently perceived as individuals stuck in a cycle of misconduct or destined to revert to criminal behavior without the chance to reform.

“As such, partnering with NGOs like the Malaysia Needy Association offers ex-inmates job opportunities matching their skills, aiming to deter relapses,“ he told a press conference at the Barbering Course Certificate Presentation Ceremony held at Sungai Buloh Prison, here today.

At the event,18 inmates from Sungai Buloh Prison received certificates for completing a barbering workshop which started last year.

“Ten pioneers started training in 46 sessions from June last year, with an additional eight joining since April this year. The workshop covered theoretical and practical aspects of barbering,“ he said.

The barbering workshop, organised by the Prison Department in partnership with the Malaysian Needy Association, received sponsorship from the All Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia for Sustainable Development Goals (APPGM-SDG).

Ramanan urged other NGOs to initiate programmes enhancing inmates’ soft skills for their societal reintegration, emphasising that workshops like barbering courses foster responsibility and discipline, contributing to inmates’ well-being and reducing recidivism.

“This holistic approach provides vocational training while instilling positive values, improving employability and fostering behavioral changes within the community,” he said.

Also present were Deputy Commissioner of Prisons (DCP) Tey Hock Soon overseeing the Vocational and Industrial Section of the Prison Management Section, DCP Aminon Adnan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Prisons director, DCP Nik Robidin Ab Rahman, Sungai Buloh Prison director and K Prakash, Malaysian Needy Association chairman.