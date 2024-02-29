Syed Abu Hussin: No elements of persuasion, bribery involved in support for Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu MPs who support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim do so willingly without being influenced by any element of persuasion or bribery, says Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (pix).

According to him, they made the decision after realising that there was nothing beneficial for the people in their respective areas after a year of being in Opposition.

He said it was inappropriate for any party to throw accusations that they were allegedly bribed to support Anwar, especially during the Dewan Rakyat session.

“Let us not try to create an unstable atmosphere, whether in terms of politics, accusations, and so on. Let us not use Parliament as a place to conduct baseless politics... Parliament is where we discuss to help develop the country in the face of current global uncertainties.

“We respect anyone’s statement, but the accusations leveled in Parliament are untrue, purely slander, because the support for Anwar is sincere. The issue brought up yesterday is not right,“ he said at a press conference at the Parliament Building, today.

He was referring to the statement made by Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan when debating the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday claiming that certain parties promised rewards for those who supported the Prime Minister.

Syed Abu Hussin stated that the Bersatu MPs involved were ready to face any action, including vacating their seats if amendments to the party’s constitution - expected to be made soon - prohibited them from supporting Anwar.

“The party decided to amend the constitution to prevent and prohibit Bersatu MPs from supporting parties other than those designated by the party, causing them to be dropped automatically.

“... for those of us who have given support, we will first look at the amendment and if it is brought to court we will challenge it,“ he said.

Besides Syed Abu Hussin, five other Bersatu PMs who have also expressed support for Anwar previously are Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan). -Bernama