Teacher accused of assaulting colleague - MOE defers investigation to police

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Education is leaving it to the police to investigate the alleged assault by a male teacher on his colleague at a primary school in Kemaman, Terengganu, stated Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

“The case is under investigation, and we defer to the police, with the ministry agreeing to all actions taken by the police,“ she said when asked to comment on the investigation into the incident.

She was speaking to reporters after the launch of the Enhancing Reading Through Digital Text materials under the Literacy Programme for Orang Asli and Indigenous pupils at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Betis here today.

Yesterday, Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan was reported to have said a 49-year-old male teacher, suspected of assaulting his colleague at a Kemaman primary school, was arrested at a teacher’s quarters around 9.30 pm last Sunday.

In response to the issue of vaping with magic mushroom liquid among school students, Fadhlina emphasised that school authorities are treating the matter with great seriousness. She also urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities outside of school.