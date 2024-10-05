Kuala Kubu Baharu voters go to the polls tomorrow

HULU SELANGOR: A total of 39,362 voters will cast their ballots in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election tomorrow.

All 18 voting centres, comprising 74 streams, will be open from 8 am to 6 pm, except for the polling station at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser, catering to 40 voters, which will close early at 2 pm.

The counting of votes will take place at the official vote tallying centre at the Hulu Selangor Multipurpose Hall and District Sports Complex here.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the KKB constituency has 40,226 registered voters comprising 39,362 ordinary voters, 625 policemen, 238 military personnel, as well as their spouses and one overseas absentee voter.

Last Tuesday, 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel as well as their spouses fulfilled their responsibility as early voters in the by-election.

The KKB by-election campaign, which enters its last day today and concludes at 11.59 pm, will undoubtedly witness the competing parties making one final push to win as many votes as possible.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.

Lee defeated his three opponents from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia, and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) in the state election that took place in August last year with a majority of 4,119 votes.

None of the candidates will cast their ballots in the by-election because they are registered as voters outside the constituency.

Meanwhile, The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts clear weather in Kuala Kubu Baharu tomorrow morning, with thunderstorms and rain expected in the afternoon and evening.

