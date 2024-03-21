Teacher pleads not guilty to trafficking woman for sexual exploitation

KUALA TERENGGANU: A teacher and a self-employed man were charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking a local woman for sexual exploitation.

Teacher Mohd Hasfyanizam Mansor, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Nazlyza Mohamad Nazri.

Another accused, Mohamad Fazley Jaafar, 29, however, pleaded guilty after changing his plea three times.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking the 29-year-old woman for sexual exploitation at a condominium in Jalan Sultan Omar, here at 2.35 am last March 11.

They were charged under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced a prison sentence of up to 20 years and are liable to fine upon conviction.

The prosecution team represented by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Khairuddin Idris and Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak did not request bail for both accused, who were unrepresented.

Judge Nazlyza then set March 31 for mention of the case involving Mohd Hasfyanizam and for sentencing on Mohamad Fazle.