53rd Teachers’ Day national-level celebration to be held in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The 53rd Teachers’ Day national-level celebration this year will be held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) in Kuantan, Pahang for three days from Tuesday (May 14).

Education director-general Azman Adnan said the launch of this year’s celebration, themed ‘Guru Jauhari Digital Aspirasi Negara Madani’, is expected to be officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Azman said one of the objectives of this year’s Teachers’ Day celebration is to expose the public to the importance of the role of teachers in developing the nation’s children for the country’s progress.

“Secondly, we want to impress upon parents, children and the public of the role played by teachers. Teachers are said to be agents of change in society.

“In addition, our objective through this celebration is to foster unity and goodwill among teachers, in line with the National Philosophy of Education and what is contained in Rukun Negara,” he said.

He said this as a guest on Bernama Radio’s ‘Temu Bual Radio’ programme entitled ‘Guru Jauhari Digital Aspirasi Negara Madani’ today.

Elaborating, Azman said that throughout the three-day programme, various activities, highlighting five clusters, would be carried out involving not just the participation of teachers and students, but also parents and the community.

“The five clusters are physical, intellectual, talent, spiritual and appreciation. For the appreciation cluster, the highlight will be the presentation of the main awards, namely the Anugerah Tokoh Guru Kebangsaan (National Teacher) and Anugerah Tokoh Kepimpinan Pendidikan Kebangsaan (National Education Leadership),” he said.

He added that a Special Education Award would be given to the outstanding teacher for digital content creation.

In a related development, Azman said that under the Digital Education Policy introduced at the end of last year, focus is given to the planning and implementing of digital-related initiative programmes aimed at ensuring children have adequate digital competency, in addition to adapting to a landscape that is changing through digital technology.

As such, he added, it was important for teachers to have a high level of digital competency and master all aspects of digital-related knowledge and skills.

“That is why when we say ‘Guru Jauhari Digital’, it carries a connotation of a group of teachers skilled in terms of digital usage and can integrate digital aspects in their teaching and learning processes,” he said.