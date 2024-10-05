KOTA TINGGI: A 14-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured after their motorcycle was involved in an accident at KM1.0 of Jalan Bandar Penawar-Punggai yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the Form Two student died on the spot due to severe head injuries in the 6.50 pm incident.

In a statement today, he said the police were alerted about the accident involving a motorcycle travelling from Desaru to Taman Desaru Utama and a Kia Rio car driven by a 22-year-old woman.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the forensics unit of the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

“The pillion rider who suffered a broken left arm is receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said, adding that the car driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.