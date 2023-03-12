Terengganu cops nab two men, seize over seven kg of Yaba pills

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have seized over seven kilogrammes of Yaba pills worth RM385,330 in two separate raids in Jerteh, Besut, near here.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said that in the operations conducted between 9 pm and midnight last Wednesday (Nov 29), police also arrested two men aged 19 and 31, believed to be members of a drug trafficking syndicate.

“A team of police from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Terengganu contingent police headquarters conducted two raids at the same location, namely along the Kampung Kubang Depu road, Jerteh.

“In the first raid, police seized 1,760 grammes (gm) of Yaba pills valued at RM93,500, while in the second raid, 5,335 gm of the same pills worth RM291,500 were confiscated,“ he told a press conference here today.

Mazli said police also seized a Honda City car and a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, both of which will be subject to forfeiture.

“The drugs are believed to have been obtained from a neighbouring country. The suspects have been remanded until Dec 6 for investigations under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Mazli said police had smashed seven syndicates and arrested 18 individuals involved in drug trafficking in the state so far this year.

Yaba pills comprised the bulk of drugs seized at 16,408 gm, followed by marijuana (5,000 gm), methamphetamine (2,451 gm) and Eramin 5 (58.89 gm).

He added that 1,106 people were arrested under the supply category, 2,147 for possession and 6,041 for urine cases, while 964 hardcore addicts were charged under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in the same period. - Bernama