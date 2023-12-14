Three dilapidated bridges in Orang Asli settlement need repair

GUA MUSANG: Residents of nine villages in the Kuala Betis Resettlement Scheme (RPS) (Block A) here have to rely on three dilapidated wooden bridges as the main passages in and out of their settlement for daily activities.

Kuala Betis RPS Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee chairman Sudin Rigen, 47, said that these bridges are unsafe, especially during rain and flash floods, posing a threat to over 4,000 residents, including students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Betis and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Panggung Jaya.

He said the Sungai Bawik bridge, Sungai Kaled bridge and Sungai Pusar bridge, which serve as the primary routes for the Orang Asli community in remote areas such as Pos Tohoi, Pos Simpor, and Pos Gob, are also used by vehicles from logging companies, oil palm plantations, and durian orchards.

“These wooden bridges were all built by loggers about 30 years ago and have since become our pathways.

“The Sungai Bawik bridge collapsed last week, making it impassable for vehicles. Two days ago, a contractor’s 4WD vehicle transporting an Orang Asli patient lost control and got stuck in a large hole on the Sungai Kaled bridge,” he said when met at Kampung Langsat, Kuala Betis RPS today.

Sudin added that residents also face difficulties in managing the bodies of deceased family members as they were unable to cross the three rivers.

“The bridge repair process sometimes takes more than a week by the logging companies with the help of villagers.

“Because of this, the Health Ministry’s personnel also face difficulties since they cannot enter the Orang Asli settlement areas to conduct regular treatment and health check-ups,” he said.

A resident, Asri Alig, 45, of the Temiar tribe, expressed hope that stronger and safer bridges could be built for users’ safety, as the river water flow becomes torrential when it rains, increasing the possibility of damage and collapse.

Meanwhile, the director of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) for Kelantan and Terengganu, Zarina Razlan, said the agency has taken note of the issue following concerns from the locals.

“We are taking further actions to help solve the problem,” she said. - Bernama