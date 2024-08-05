Three men on drug charge acquitted

MELAKA: The men were acquitted and discharged by the High Court here today of drug trafficking.

Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid freed Muhammad Abdul Rahman, 37, Mohd Fadzli Abd Razak, 44, and Yusri Awang, 38, after ruling that the prosecution had failed to make out a prima facie case against them.

He said the prosecution failed to prove that all three of them had a common intention to traffic drugs.

The trio, who are self-employed, were charged with trafficking in 162.35 gm of methamphetamine with common intention at the parking lot in front of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office in Bukit Katil, at 1.55 pm on Feb 1, 2021.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B of the same act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.