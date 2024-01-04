Trader acquitted of drug trafficking

BUTTERWORTH: A trader was freed and acquitted of trafficking over 185.71 grams (g) of drugs by the High Court here today.

Judge Fathiyah Idris acquitted Lim Chon Kuang,31, after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused at the end of the prosecution’s case.

She said that the court found there were doubts over the fourth prosecution witness’ testimony, especially about the case evidence that was placed on the table at the SY Online Venture Sdn Bhd office, where no one had access to the table.

Seven prosecution witnesses were called to testify at Lim’s trial, with the prosecution being handled by deputy public prosecutor Sariza Ismail and lawyer K Mahendren acting as Lim’s counsel.

Lim was charged with trafficking 185.71 g of monoacetylmorphine in front of SY Online Venture Sdn Bhd, Jalan Idaman, Simpang Ampat, Seberang Perai Selatan at 9 am, Nov 29, 2018. -Bernama