Tunku Mahkota Ismail graces special prayer ceremony in conjunction with Sultan of Johor's official birthday

JOHOR BAHRU: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor graced a special thanksgiving prayer ceremony held in conjunction with the Official Birthday Celebration of the Sultan of Johor at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, here today.

Several photos of the event were also shared on Tunku Mahkota Ismail's Facebook page.

Also gracing the event were Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar, Tunku Tun Aminah and Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah as well as other members of the Johor royal family.

Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli was also present. -Bernama