MCMC, Microsoft to sign MOU on May 14 - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft on May 14 to develop a digitally skilled workforce, particularly in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector through education.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching said they want to collaborate with Microsoft on upskilling the workforce in Malaysia.

“We want to work with Microsoft to ensure we can upskill the workforce in Malaysia. So, we will utilise the existing resources of Microsoft to teach and educate Malaysians on the use of AI and related skills,“ she said.

She told reporters this after delivering the closing speech at the International Regulator Conference (IRC) 2024 here today.

Regarding the two-day IRC 2024, Teo said the programme brought together regulators from the ASEAN region and several other countries to share their expertise in improving internet access and addressing cybercrime issues.

“Our intention in gathering all regulators here is to share views and expertise so that we can implement the necessary framework and bills.

“As a region, we can also engage with platform providers to ensure they strengthen their community guidelines to ensure the safety of vulnerable groups, especially children,“ she said.

Asked about the early voting process for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election today, she expressed gratitude to government employees who contributed to the 97 per cent voter turnout.

“The 97 per cent figure is very encouraging. I hope the voter turnout on May 11 will also be high as government personnel have recorded a high voter turnout,” she said.

She urged voters working outside of Kuala Kubu Baharu to return to vote on May 11 and celebrate Mother’s Day on May 12 with their loved ones.