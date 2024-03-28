Two-month-old baby dies of whooping cough in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A two-month-old baby boy has died due to pertussis (whooping cough) in Kelantan.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the death was detected in Tanah Merah last February.

He said that so far this year, a total of 29 cases of whooping cough were recorded across Kelantan, including Kota Bharu (11), Tanah Merah (seven), Kuala Krai (four), Pasir Puteh (three), Tumpat (two) and Gua Musang (two).

Three outbreaks were also reported in Kelantan, namely in Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and the latest in Kota Bharu on March 14 in a flat in Kubang Kerian,“ he said in a statement today.

“Of the 29 cases, 22 cases, or 76 per cent, involved babies aged between one and five months,“ he said. -Bernama