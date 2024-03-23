PETALING JAYA: Two Singaporeans were killed in a deadly collision while heading to Muar, Johor for their sahur meal with six other Singaporeans this morning.

According to the New Straits Times, Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the accident which took place at Kilometre 111.4 of the North-South Expressway near Yong Peng, was believed to have happened when the eight motorcyclists were riding in convoy.

While the convoy was on their way to Johor, one of the motorcylists’ tyres burst and the rider made a pit stop at the Yong Peng R&R (rest and recreational) area.

The seven motorcyclists in front stopped and waited at the emergency lane after noticing what happened.

“Shortly after, a trailer from the same direction, driven by a 33-year-old local man, lost control and entered the emergency lane.

“The trailer then collided with the convoy group, resulting in two of them found dead at the scene,“ Ismail said in a statement today.

Two of the victims were 26-year-old while four others sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, as quoted from the report.

However, the driver of the trailer and a passenger were unharmed and the driver has been remanded for three days starting today to assist in the investigation.

“Urine tests conducted on the driver returned negative,” he added.