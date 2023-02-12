Two teenagers held over viral video of boy hurling profanities

IPOH: Police have arrested two boys to assist in investigations in connection with the TikTok video clip that has gone viral depicting an individual hurling profanities over dissatisfaction with being issued summonses by traffic enforcement personnel during an operation in Tanjung Piandang, Kerian.

Kerian District Police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said they detected the 39-second video clip at about 10 am on Thursday (Nov 30) and arrested them in Kuala Kurau, Kerian yesterday.

“The Criminal Investigation Division of the District Police Headquarters arrested the 14-year-old boy for allegedly hurling profanities and a 17-year-old boy, who is believed to have uploaded the video, to assist in the investigations,” he said in a statement.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and the seizure of a motorcycle under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.–Bernama