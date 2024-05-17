Ulu Tiram police station attack shocks nation

KUALA LUMPUR: The attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor early today, which left two policemen dead and another injured, has shocked the nation.

The attacker, who was shot dead at the scene, was believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that so far, seven individuals had been detained, including two private higher education institution (IPT) students aged 21 and 22, as well as the 62-year-old father of the suspect, who is also a JI member.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who was shot dead after exchanging gunfire with the policemen, was suspected to have meticulously prepared for the attack.

In the 2.45 am incident, three people were confirmed dead, namely two 22-year-old police personnel and the 21-year-old suspect, while another policeman was injured.

Razarudin also directed the Special Branch division to track down and identify JI members in the state, estimated to be more than 20 people.

Regarding the motive of the incident, he said the suspect is believed to have come to the station to seize firearms from the police for purposes still under investigation.

Meanwhile, he added that security control at police stations and areas with high-profile individuals including the palaces will be fortified following the attack.

At the same time, he advised officers and personnel serving on or off the field to remain vigilant.

The two policemen were Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said.

Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq were attached to the crime prevention patrol unit at the police station and had served with the force for about two years.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem on the bodies of the two policemen and the suspect is being conducted at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru.

The injured victim is also receiving treatment at the same hospital.