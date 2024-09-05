University student charged with injuring friend using sulphuric acid

KOTA BHARU: A student from a public higher education institution (IPTA) in Johor was brought before the Sessions Court here today on charges of causing serious injury to her close friend using sulphuric acid.

R. Keertana Naidu, 22, also faces the charge of possessing the corrosive substance with the intent to cause harm to Nurul Husna Rahim, 22, who is a student at an IPTA here.

The woman pleaded not guilty to both charges read before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

Keertana Naidu was charged with committing both offences at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Health Campus in Kubang Kerian here at 4.23 pm on May 3.

The charges were framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

She was also charged under Section 3 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, which carries a penalty of up to three years imprisonment and whipping.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad did not offer any bail as the accused’s offences were deemed serious.

“There was a conflict that arose between them, and the accused was willing to come from Johor with a bottle of acid. It is a high risk if the accused is bailed,” he said.

Lawyer Azeezi Nordin, representing the accused, requested for bail on the grounds that Keertana Naidu was an excellent student and about to sit for examinations.

“Moreover, she was a close friend and had previously lived with the victim while studying at the Matriculation College. Both their families also know each other,“ he said.

“I request the court to grant bail to the accused as she needs to return to university to continue her studies,“ he added.

The lawyer mentioned that the accused’s father worked as an insurance agent with a monthly salary of RM1,000.

The court allowed bail at RM20,000 with one surety for both charges with the additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month and not be allowed to disturb the victim.

The mention of the case is set for June 9.