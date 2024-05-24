PETALING JAYA: Father of the 11-month-old child suffering from a chronic lung disease, Mohd Azlan Ishak has shared that a used car dealer owner has gifted them a Proton Persona.

According to Berita Harian, Azlan and his wife Norhidayu Halim, had stopped by the used car dealership to purchase a car using the donations they received from the public for the convenience of taking Mohd Aariz to the hospital.

“I was interested to purchase the green colour Proton Persona and brought along with me a sum of RM3,000 to buy the car.

“When ask by the car dealer, he inquired whether I was interested in that Proton Persona. I said I was indeed interested, and I was surprised when he gifted the car for Mohd Aariz,“ shared the grateful father of two.

In fact, the car dealer even took care of all the paperwork for the Proton Persona.

“I’m also grateful to all Malaysians who have contributed, totaling more than RM100,000 so far.

“I’ve never asked anyone for help before, even when I only had RM12 in hand, and some even criticized me and my wife, but I didn’t pay much attention to it.

“If not for the recent viral photo of us, a family of three, on social media, it might have been quite difficult for us to manage, especially since I just recovered from measles and was unable to work,“ he was quoted as saying.

Azlan said that his home in Taman Kota Nelayan has also been visited by many people, including social media influencers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and individuals who came to help.

He said that some came to donate baby formula and disposable diapers for his son, in addition to providing cash donations for them.

“I am very grateful to all parties who have helped by giving contributions for my son, Mohd Aariz, who suffers from chronic lung disease,“ he said.