“Wanita Bangkit” participants succeed in increasing income - Nancy

KUANTAN: A total of 8,930 women participated in the “Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM MyKasih Kapital” programme under the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) this year, with 90 per cent succeeding in increasing their income, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the programme provided RM500 in business capital, enabling the participants to earn between RM1,000 and RM3,000 per month, with some making even more.

“It helps women who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and victims of domestic abuse and divorcees. They have talent and some have their own products, but they do not have the capital or know-how to start a business.

“The programme provides capital, guidance and motivation, and connects them to a business network as well as experienced mentors. We can now see them leading better lives,” she said.

Nancy, who is also YKN chairman, was speaking to reporters after attending the “Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM MyKasih Kapital” event at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today, attended by 1,000 participants from Pahang.

She said the participants are monitored for three months by volunteers to ensure the programme objectives are achieved, after which eligible candidates go on to the next phase to expand their business.

Nancy said the ministry will also discuss and collaborate with related ministries to obtain more assistance, such as equipment, to enable the participants to earn more.

“I am confident the Wanita Bangkit@KPWKM programme will elevate the participants out of hardship to become successful entrepreneurs and create job opportunities for other women too,” she added. –Bernama