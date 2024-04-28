Water acts as stabiliser, catalyst for sustainable national development - Fadillah

KUCHING: Water is an important component which acts as a stabiliser and catalyst for sustainable national development, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said that inequality in the distribution of water resources, limited access to water supply and sanitation services, as well as the flawed distribution of social, economic and environmental benefits, can be an obstacle to the peace and stability of the country.

“Therefore, it is my great wish that the concept of water diplomacy be extended to various parties, in fostering innovative solutions through dialogue, data sharing and joint decision-making, so that the risk of conflict can be reduced, and further achieve the desire of ‘Water for Peace’,” he said when speaking at the World Water Day 2024 celebration, here, today.

Fadillah said that, in Sarawak, a total of 46 water-related projects, covering 33 extension projects and 13 new projects, with project costs of RM6.01 billion, have been approved.

He said that the total allocation which was approved for this year’s implementation (Fourth Rolling Plan, 2024) was RM298 million.

“These approved projects include flood and coastal flooding protection, coastal erosion, estuary conservation, study for Integrated River Basin Management, sewerage treatment plant development, treatment plant sludge, sewerage system development and upgrading of water treatment plants.

“The federal government is confident that, with the completion of the entire multi-scope project, it will be able to overcome the issue of water disasters, reduce the risk of coastal erosion, improve the delivery of water supply and sewerage and have a positive impact on the people of Sarawak,” he said.