Water disruption: Johor regent expresses disappointment, calls for sterner action

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has expressed disappointment over the disruption of water supply that hampered the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration for over 1,000 households in Kluang and Kulai last month.

High Royal Highness said the state government should take sterner action against the water company and agencies involved should such a water supply disruption recur.

“I was very disappointed when I received news that Johor was facing water supply disruption when the people are in the midst of celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“This cannot happen again in the future. And if it does, I hereby instruct the Johor state government not to hesitate to take sterner action against the company and agencies involved.

“Let me stress that water in Johor is part of the state’s sovereignty and treasure that should be taken care of and preserved with full responsibility,” he said when opening the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also advised all parties not to take lightly issues involving religious sensitivities in order to maintain harmony in the state.

His Royal Highness also ordered stricter enforcement of the law to prevent incidents that disrupt social harmony from recurring in the future.

“This is the first warning, and I hope it’s the last...Let’s not repeat the same actions that will only undermine the social harmony in Johor. Never use religion for politics,” he said.